Best Of: 'Succession' Creator Jesse Armstrong / Actor Elliot Page : Fresh Air Succession creator, showrunner and head writer, Jesse Armstrong has been reluctant to reveal much about creating the characters, their motivations and plotlines in the past — but now that the series is over, he's ready to talk. Also with us is executive producer Frank Rich, who was instrumental in getting the series made.



Maureen Corrigan recommends two new suspense novels that overturn the age-old "woman-in-trouble" plot: My Murder and Beware the Woman.



Also, we'll hear from actor Elliot Page. He's best known for his roles in Juno, Inception and X-Men. In 2020, he came out as a trans man — and soon after his character on Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, also transitioned. Page's new memoir is called Pageboy.



Fresh Air Best Of: 'Succession' Creator Jesse Armstrong / Actor Elliot Page Best Of: 'Succession' Creator Jesse Armstrong / Actor Elliot Page Listen · 48:10 48:10 Succession creator, showrunner and head writer, Jesse Armstrong has been reluctant to reveal much about creating the characters, their motivations and plotlines in the past — but now that the series is over, he's ready to talk. Also with us is executive producer Frank Rich, who was instrumental in getting the series made.



Maureen Corrigan recommends two new suspense novels that overturn the age-old "woman-in-trouble" plot: My Murder and Beware the Woman.



Also, we'll hear from actor Elliot Page. He's best known for his roles in Juno, Inception and X-Men. In 2020, he came out as a trans man — and soon after his character on Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, also transitioned. Page's new memoir is called Pageboy.

Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor