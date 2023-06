Social media leads to discovery of 5,000-year-old mastodon tooth A mastodon tooth washed up on a California beach and then went missing. A local museum tried to track it down.

Science Social media leads to discovery of 5,000-year-old mastodon tooth Social media leads to discovery of 5,000-year-old mastodon tooth Listen · 2:37 2:37 A mastodon tooth washed up on a California beach and then went missing. A local museum tried to track it down. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor