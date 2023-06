Four judges take on possibly tens of thousands of lawsuits over Camp Lejeune water Lawsuits about tainted water at Camp Lejeune are reaching the district court charged with hearing them. Its four judges are set on managing the case as they face possibly tens of thousands of suits.

Law Four judges take on possibly tens of thousands of lawsuits over Camp Lejeune water Four judges take on possibly tens of thousands of lawsuits over Camp Lejeune water Listen · 4:10 4:10 Lawsuits about tainted water at Camp Lejeune are reaching the district court charged with hearing them. Its four judges are set on managing the case as they face possibly tens of thousands of suits. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor