Accessibility links
No more ducking around: Apple updates autocorrect Apple announces that in an upcoming update, the f-word will no longer autocorrect to "duck".

Culture

No more ducking around: Apple updates autocorrect

Heard on All Things Considered

No more ducking around: Apple updates autocorrect

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1180840823/1180840824" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Apple announces that in an upcoming update, the f-word will no longer autocorrect to "duck".