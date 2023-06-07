NPR Culture LISTEN & FOLLOW NPR App Apple Podcasts Spotify Google Podcasts Amazon Music RSS link Culture No more ducking around: Apple updates autocorrect June 7, 20234:25 PM ET Heard on All Things Considered By Mia Venkat , Justine Kenin No more ducking around: Apple updates autocorrect 1:24 Toggle more options Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1180840823/1180840824" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Apple announces that in an upcoming update, the f-word will no longer autocorrect to "duck". Facebook Flipboard Email