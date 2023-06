Guam is still working to restore power to thousands of people two weeks after typhoon Thousands of people on Guam still don't have power and electricity after being hit by Typhoon Mawar on May 24. The local government says it aims to change that soon.

Weather Guam is still working to restore power to thousands of people two weeks after typhoon Guam is still working to restore power to thousands of people two weeks after typhoon Listen · 4:21 4:21 Thousands of people on Guam still don't have power and electricity after being hit by Typhoon Mawar on May 24. The local government says it aims to change that soon. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor