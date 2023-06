Wolverine (the animal, not the X-Man) makes rare appearance in California A Wolverine spotted recently seen in Sierra Nevada's is only the second confirmed sighting of the creature in state in the last 100 years. They disappeared from California likely due to hunting.

Wolverine (the animal, not the X-Man) makes rare appearance in California A Wolverine spotted recently seen in Sierra Nevada's is only the second confirmed sighting of the creature in state in the last 100 years. They disappeared from California likely due to hunting.