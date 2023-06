Smoke from Canada's wildfires trigger air quality warnings throughout the U.S. NPR's Michel Martin talks with Ottawa Citizen reporter Elizabeth Payne about the wildfires in Canada that have spread to almost every province and territory. Smoke from the fires is reaching the U.S.

