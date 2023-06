Morning news brief DOJ reportedly tells Donald Trump that he's a target in a classified files probe. Haze from Canadian wildfires blankets swaths of the East Coast. Britain's prime minister to meet with President Biden.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:03 11:03 DOJ reportedly tells Donald Trump that he's a target in a classified files probe. Haze from Canadian wildfires blankets swaths of the East Coast. Britain's prime minister to meet with President Biden. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor