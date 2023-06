Alabama couple receives an extraordinarily high water bill Many communities still operate antiquated water meters that can leave residents with huge bills if a pipe breaks. One Alabama resident had to contend with a nearly $20,000 bill.

National Alabama couple receives an extraordinarily high water bill Alabama couple receives an extraordinarily high water bill Listen · 3:32 3:32 Many communities still operate antiquated water meters that can leave residents with huge bills if a pipe breaks. One Alabama resident had to contend with a nearly $20,000 bill. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor