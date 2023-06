Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever' wraps up with its 4th and final season NPR's Asma Khalid speaks with actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan about the final season of Never Have I Ever. Over the last 3 seasons, viewers have watched her character Devi Vishwakumar evolve.

Television Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever' wraps up with its 4th and final season Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever' wraps up with its 4th and final season Listen · 6:56 6:56 NPR's Asma Khalid speaks with actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan about the final season of Never Have I Ever. Over the last 3 seasons, viewers have watched her character Devi Vishwakumar evolve. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor