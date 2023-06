Messi shocks soccer world with announcement he'll join Miami's MLS team Soccer legend Lionel Messi is coming to the United States to join Major League Soccer. He will be playing for Inter Miami, a franchise led by soccer icon David Beckham.

Sports Messi shocks soccer world with announcement he'll join Miami's MLS team Messi shocks soccer world with announcement he'll join Miami's MLS team Listen · 4:00 4:00 Soccer legend Lionel Messi is coming to the United States to join Major League Soccer. He will be playing for Inter Miami, a franchise led by soccer icon David Beckham. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor