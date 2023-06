The United Nations declares 2023 the International Year of Millets Millets, an alternative crop to corn and soybeans, is getting new attention in the U.S. The resilient grain could help U.S. farmers survive climate change.

National The United Nations declares 2023 the International Year of Millets The United Nations declares 2023 the International Year of Millets Listen · 3:37 3:37 Millets, an alternative crop to corn and soybeans, is getting new attention in the U.S. The resilient grain could help U.S. farmers survive climate change. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor