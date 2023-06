Televangelist Pat Robertson dies at 93 Pat Robertson, a controversial televangelist and a leader of the religious right, has died. He was 93.

Obituaries Televangelist Pat Robertson dies at 93 Televangelist Pat Robertson dies at 93 Listen · 4:34 4:34 Pat Robertson, a controversial televangelist and a leader of the religious right, has died. He was 93. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor