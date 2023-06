Jason Isbell and Rodney Crowell stretch their boundaries on two new albums Where Isbell's Weathervanes sounds like a new attempt to describe the world around him, Crowell's Chicago Sessions has the aura of an old pro who's realized he has a few more life-lessons to share.

Review Music Reviews Jason Isbell and Rodney Crowell stretch their boundaries on two new albums Jason Isbell and Rodney Crowell stretch their boundaries on two new albums Listen · 8:27 8:27 Where Isbell's Weathervanes sounds like a new attempt to describe the world around him, Crowell's Chicago Sessions has the aura of an old pro who's realized he has a few more life-lessons to share. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor