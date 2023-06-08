Tre'vell Anderson on 'We See Each Other: A Black, Trans Journey Through TV and Film'

toggle caption Andscape Books

Tre'vell Anderson is non-binary and black, and they often focus their work on identity, especially the places where queerness intersects with blackness.

They're the co-host of the podcast FANTI, and they've covered entertainment for Essence, Time and Out, among many other outlets. They've profiled queer icons like Lil Nas X, Billy Porter and Janelle Monae.

Tre'vell has also guest hosted Bullseye in the past and interviewed folks like Katori Hall and Aidy Bryant. This time around Tre'vell returns to Bullseye as a guest. They just published a book called We See Each Other: A Black, Trans Journey Through TV and Film.

Partly, it's a history of trans representation on screen. Especially black trans representation. The good and the bad. It's also a personal history, a story of how Tre'vell came into their own identity. Tre'vell also has an accompanying show for the new book called We See Each Other: The Podcast, which they co-host with Shar Jossell.

On the latest episode, Tre'vell talks about their new book, opens up about their childhood, and so much more!