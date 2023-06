Breakthrough moments of the debt ceiling negotiations, according to a lead negotiator NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, about her role as a lead negotiator on the debt ceiling deal and future threats of default.

Politics Breakthrough moments of the debt ceiling negotiations, according to a lead negotiator Breakthrough moments of the debt ceiling negotiations, according to a lead negotiator Listen · 7:14 7:14 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, about her role as a lead negotiator on the debt ceiling deal and future threats of default. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor