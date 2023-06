Relevant today, 'Blue Jean' depicts impact of anti-gay legislation in 1980s Britain The title character in Blue Jean, the debut feature by writer-director Georgia Oakley, is a lesbian gym teacher on a journey of self acceptance in Margaret Thatcher's England.

Review Movie Reviews Relevant today, 'Blue Jean' depicts impact of anti-gay legislation in 1980s Britain Relevant today, 'Blue Jean' depicts impact of anti-gay legislation in 1980s Britain Listen · 3:49 3:49 The title character in Blue Jean, the debut feature by writer-director Georgia Oakley, is a lesbian gym teacher on a journey of self acceptance in Margaret Thatcher's England. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor