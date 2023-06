A Miami bookstore is handing out books some of the titles banned from kids' library Free copies of Amanda Goreman's poem "The Hill We Climb" were handed out by a Miami bookstore this week. It's a way advocates are pushing back against efforts to ban books in Florida's public schools.

A Miami bookstore is handing out books some of the titles banned from kids' library A Miami bookstore is handing out books some of the titles banned from kids' library Listen · 3:23 3:23 Free copies of Amanda Goreman's poem "The Hill We Climb" were handed out by a Miami bookstore this week. It's a way advocates are pushing back against efforts to ban books in Florida's public schools. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor