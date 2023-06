Voicing concerns: The future of AI voice replacement AI can now be trained to realistically imitate the voices of celebrities. The Planet Money podcast explore this new world of synthetic voices.

Technology Voicing concerns: The future of AI voice replacement Voicing concerns: The future of AI voice replacement Audio will be available later today. AI can now be trained to realistically imitate the voices of celebrities. The Planet Money podcast explore this new world of synthetic voices. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor