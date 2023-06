Tourists flock to a little-known industrial town in China for its barbecue Tourists are flocking to a little-known industrial town in China that's become known for its barbecue — and its hospitality when students were sent there during a forced COVID-19 quarantine.

Asia Tourists flock to a little-known industrial town in China for its barbecue Tourists flock to a little-known industrial town in China for its barbecue Audio will be available later today. Tourists are flocking to a little-known industrial town in China that's become known for its barbecue — and its hospitality when students were sent there during a forced COVID-19 quarantine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor