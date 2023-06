I Love You, Man: The Male Friendship Recession

Friendships are one of the few relationships that we choose. They can last longer than our romantic relationships and be just as intimate. They can take on the role of family if our own falls short.

Having friends is an important part of the human experience. But over the past few years, adult friendship has been on the decline. And men are suffering the most from it.

According to the Survey Center on American Life, the percentage of men with at least six close friends has fallen by half since 1990. One in five single men says he has zero close friends.

Why are men struggling to make and maintain friendships more than ever? And what can they—and the people who care about them—do to change this?

Psychologist Marisa Franco and Professor of Psychology at the University of Redlands Fredric Rabinowitz join us for the conversation, as well as co-hosts of the "Man of the Year" podcast, Aaron Karo and Matt Ritter.

