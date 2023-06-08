Accessibility links
I Love You, Man: The Male Friendship Recession : 1A Friendships are one of the few relationships that we choose. They can last longer than our romantic relationships and be just as intimate. They can take on the role of family if our own falls short.

Having friends is an important part of the human experience. But over the past few years, adult friendship has been on the decline. And men are suffering the most from it.

According to the Survey Center on American Life, the percentage of men with at least six close friends has fallen by half since 1990. One in five single men says he has zero close friends.

We speak to two psychologists who specialize in friendships and men. We also hear from two guys who've been best friends for 30 years on how they keep the love alive.

1A

I Love You, Man: The Male Friendship Recession

Listen · 33:17
From left to right, David Schwimmer, as Ross, Matt LeBlanc, as Joey, and Matthew Perry as Chandler act in a scene from the television comedy "Friends" during the seventh season of the show. Getty Images/Getty Images hide caption

From left to right, David Schwimmer, as Ross, Matt LeBlanc, as Joey, and Matthew Perry as Chandler act in a scene from the television comedy "Friends" during the seventh season of the show.

Why are men struggling to make and maintain friendships more than ever? And what can they—and the people who care about them—do to change this?

Psychologist Marisa Franco and Professor of Psychology at the University of Redlands Fredric Rabinowitz join us for the conversation, as well as co-hosts of the "Man of the Year" podcast, Aaron Karo and Matt Ritter.

