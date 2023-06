Trump says he's been indicted tied to classified documents probe Former President Donald Trump says he has been indicted in the federal probe into mishandling government documents and obstruction. He is the first former president to be charged with a federal crime.

National Trump says he's been indicted tied to classified documents probe Former President Donald Trump says he has been indicted in the federal probe into mishandling government documents and obstruction. He is the first former president to be charged with a federal crime. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor