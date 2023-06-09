Accessibility links
What is there a shortage of? Find out in the NPR news quiz (it's not smoke) From Barbie to Messi to Rishi Sunak, a lot happened this week. How well were you paying attention?
A quiz.
Special Series

The NPR news quiz

Have you been paying attention?

What is there a shortage of? Find out in the NPR news quiz (hint: it's not smoke)

Enlarge this image

From left: a Nats fan, a Barbie, a sports figure Kevin LaMarque/Pool/AFP via Getty Images; Warner Bros. Entertainment; Martin Meissner/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Kevin LaMarque/Pool/AFP via Getty Images; Warner Bros. Entertainment; Martin Meissner/AP

From left: a Nats fan, a Barbie, a sports figure

Kevin LaMarque/Pool/AFP via Getty Images; Warner Bros. Entertainment; Martin Meissner/AP

El Niño is here! And ready to make summer and the dregs of spring even hotter and drier. That's not great for Canada, which spent this week exporting a commodity no one wants: wildfire smoke, now polluting a swath of the United States.

Asked when the air would clear, experts told NPR "when the weather changes or the fires stop." A Magic 8 Ball, just as usefully, told NPR, "Reply hazy, try again."

In contrast, all of these quiz questions have actual answers. So ... how well have you been paying attention?

Loading...

A quiz.
Special Series

The NPR news quiz

Have you been paying attention?