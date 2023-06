Trump is indicted by a grand jury in the classified documents case Donald Trump has become the first former president to be indicted by the federal government that he once led. Trump faces seven charges in the probe of documents found at his Florida estate.

Law Trump is indicted by a grand jury in the classified documents case Trump is indicted by a grand jury in the classified documents case Listen · 3:44 3:44 Donald Trump has become the first former president to be indicted by the federal government that he once led. Trump faces seven charges in the probe of documents found at his Florida estate. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor