Former President Trump faces legal peril in 2 separate jurisdictions As word of former President Donald Trump's indictment continues to reverberate around Washington, D.C. and beyond, the political implications are far from clear.

Politics Former President Trump faces legal peril in 2 separate jurisdictions Former President Trump faces legal peril in 2 separate jurisdictions Listen · 3:31 3:31 As word of former President Donald Trump's indictment continues to reverberate around Washington, D.C. and beyond, the political implications are far from clear. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor