U.S.-U.K. plan would strengthen cooperation from trade deals to AI rules NPR's Asma Khalid speaks to Karen Pierce, the United Kingdom's ambassador to the United States, about the partnership between the two countries and the war in Ukraine.

Europe U.S.-U.K. plan would strengthen cooperation from trade deals to AI rules U.S.-U.K. plan would strengthen cooperation from trade deals to AI rules Listen · 3:44 3:44 NPR's Asma Khalid speaks to Karen Pierce, the United Kingdom's ambassador to the United States, about the partnership between the two countries and the war in Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor