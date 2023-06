An Italian man's catfish, more than 9 feet, breaks a fishing world record It took Alessandro Biancardi 40 minutes to land the fish, get to shore and tie it to his boat. He then ended up in the water — swimming after the boat when the fish started pulling it away.

