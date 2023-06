Joan Rivers was a gifted comedian and she was extremely organized After her death in 2014, Rivers left behind a collection of 65,000 jokes — typed on cards and cross-indexed. Her daughter, Melissa Rivers, is donating the collection to the National Comedy Center.

Pop Culture Joan Rivers was a gifted comedian and she was extremely organized Joan Rivers was a gifted comedian and she was extremely organized Listen · 0:28 0:28 After her death in 2014, Rivers left behind a collection of 65,000 jokes — typed on cards and cross-indexed. Her daughter, Melissa Rivers, is donating the collection to the National Comedy Center. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor