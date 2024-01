Vanity Fair's Radhika Jones talks Rupert Murdoch and Little House on the Prairie : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! On this week's episode, Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones joins us to talk about Rupert Murdoch, Little House on the Prairie, and the rules of underboob. Plus, Tom Papa, Emmy Blotnick, and Skyler Higley journey into the world of VR.

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Vanity Fair's Radhika Jones talks Rupert Murdoch and Little House on the Prairie Vanity Fair's Radhika Jones talks Rupert Murdoch and Little House on the Prairie Listen · 47:05 47:05 Enlarge this image MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images Radhika Jones is the editor-in-chief at Vanity Fair, a magazine that combines hard-hitting journalism with some of the best parties in Hollywood. She may rule Vanity Fair, but can she answer our three questions about State Fairs?