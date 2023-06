A statewide survey of California's bumblebees hopes to help conserve them NPR's Ailsa Chang searches coastal California for wild bumblebees with conservation biologist Leif Richardson, one of the leaders of the California Bumble Bee Atlas.

Environment A statewide survey of California's bumblebees hopes to help conserve them A statewide survey of California's bumblebees hopes to help conserve them Listen · 8:16 8:16 NPR's Ailsa Chang searches coastal California for wild bumblebees with conservation biologist Leif Richardson, one of the leaders of the California Bumble Bee Atlas. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor