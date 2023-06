Breaking down the stakes of Special Counsel Jack Smith's historic indictment of Trump NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Georgetown University professor and former prosecutor Paul Butler about the historic federal charges against former President Donald Trump over classified documents.

Law