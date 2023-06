Some unhappy Twitter users are turning to Bluesky, another site from Jack Dorsey As Twitter has become less reliable, the social media site Bluesky is getting a lot of attention as an alternative. Bluesky is still small, but it was started by Jack Dorsey, who also founded Twitter.

Business Some unhappy Twitter users are turning to Bluesky, another site from Jack Dorsey Some unhappy Twitter users are turning to Bluesky, another site from Jack Dorsey Listen · 3:55 3:55 As Twitter has become less reliable, the social media site Bluesky is getting a lot of attention as an alternative. Bluesky is still small, but it was started by Jack Dorsey, who also founded Twitter. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor