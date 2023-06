Former prosecutor weighs in on Trump's indictment NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Leslie R. Caldwell, a former federal prosecutor, about what happens next now that federal authorities have unsealed the indictment against former President Donald Trump.

Law Former prosecutor weighs in on Trump's indictment Former prosecutor weighs in on Trump's indictment Listen · 5:12 5:12 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Leslie R. Caldwell, a former federal prosecutor, about what happens next now that federal authorities have unsealed the indictment against former President Donald Trump. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor