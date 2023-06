Miami's Argentinian community celebrates soccer star Lionel Messi moving to the city Miami's Argentinian community is one of the largest in the U.S. — and they're celebrating this week because soccer superstar Lionel Messi is moving to their city to play for MLS club Inter Miami.

