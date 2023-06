Oakland A's fans are demoralized ahead of the hapless team's move to Las Vegas Oakland A's fans are angry as their team works to move to Las Vegas. These days, the team is playing to a mostly empty stadium as it's on pace for the lowest winning percentage in baseball history.

