Veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson says more private space flights are in the horizon NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with astronaut Peggy Whitson about her most recent trip to space, commanding a private company mission.

Space Veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson says more private space flights are in the horizon Veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson says more private space flights are in the horizon Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with astronaut Peggy Whitson about her most recent trip to space, commanding a private company mission. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor