In Safe Hands : StoryCorps Rabbi Philip Lazowski remembers a quick decision that saved his life during the Holocaust.

season 10, episode 1

Listen · 17:23
  • Download
Rabbi Philip Lazowski remembers a quick decision that saved his life during the Holocaust.