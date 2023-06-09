The News Roundup For June 9, 2023

The East Coast is dealing with the impact of smoke from wildfires in Canada that's blown south. Images out of New York City this week show haze and orange skies. Now, the smoke is moving south to Philadelphia and Washington D.C. Flights have been delayed, sporting events have been postponed or canceled, and schools have been impacted.

Justice Department prosecutors have informed Former President Donald Trump's legal team that he is being investigated for the mishandling of classified documents.

The Human Rights Campaign, the nation's largest organization devoted to LGBTQ+ causes, declared a state of emergency for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Americans. Laws passed in recent months significantly restrict gender-affirming healthcare and the acknowledgment of LGBTQ+ issues and history in the classroom.

Tensions between the U.S. and China are growing, and tempers were flaring at an annual defense summit held in Singapore.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is taking a stand against the deforestation of the Amazon forest. He unveiled a plan on Monday to stop the illegal felling of trees in the rainforest. He's also pledged to try and achieve net zero legal deforestation, meaning the country would replenish as many trees as it was cutting down.

The PGA Tour shocked the golf world this week when it announced a merger with LIV Golf, a Saudi-Arabia backed men's golf organization founded with the goal of competing with the PGA. Athletes are confused about sponsorships. Government officials are trying to determine what to do about a foreign entity taking such a large stake in the sport.

Michigan Radio's Zoe Clark, POLITICO's Anita Kumar, and PBS News Weekend's John Yang join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

The Economist's David Rennie, The Wall Street Journal's Nancy Youssef, and Bloomberg's Nick Wadhams join us to discuss the biggest headlines from around the world.

