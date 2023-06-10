Accessibility links
Radhika Jones plays Not My Job on NPR's "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" Radhika Jones is the editor-in-chief at Vanity Fair, combining hard-hitting journalism with some of the best parties in Hollywood. She may rule Vanity Fair, but what does she know about state fairs?

'Wait Wait' for June 10, 2023: With Not My Job guest Radhika Jones

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Listen · 45:01
  • Download
This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Radhika Jones and panelists Tom Papa, Emmy Blotnick and Skyler Higley. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Radhika Jones, editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair magazine, arrives for the second annual Gold Gala at the Music Center in Los Angeles, on May 6.
Enlarge this image
Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
Who's Bill This Time
Apple's New Vision; Smoke And The City; Happy Hour At The Gym

Panel Questions
Pampers, Taylor's Version

Bluff The Listener
Our panelists read three stories about wild bears doing unusual things, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We ask Vanity Fair's Radhika Jones about state fairs
Radhika Jones is the editor-in-chief at Vanity Fair, a magazine combining hard-hitting journalism with some of the best parties in Hollywood. She may rule Vanity Fair, but can she answer our three questions about state fairs?

Panel Questions
Watercooler Moms; Smart Pants; Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'

Limericks
Bill reads three news-related limericks: Keeping Plants Green; Finding Nemo at the Concession Stand; Grade Inflation

Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions
Our panelists predict, what will be the next hot trend at the gym.

