The firefighters helping with the Canadian wildfires are facing a looming pay cut The infrastructure bill gave wildland firefighters a temporary pay boost. As many of them head to Canada to contain wildfires there, a group of U.S. senators is pushing to make the raise permanent.

National The firefighters helping with the Canadian wildfires are facing a looming pay cut The firefighters helping with the Canadian wildfires are facing a looming pay cut Listen · 2:18 2:18 The infrastructure bill gave wildland firefighters a temporary pay boost. As many of them head to Canada to contain wildfires there, a group of U.S. senators is pushing to make the raise permanent. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor