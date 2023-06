GM and Ford's electric vehicles will now be able to use Tesla's superchargers GM and Ford have struck deals with Tesla to allow their customers to use the EV company's superchargers for their electric vehicles.

GM and Ford's electric vehicles will now be able to use Tesla's superchargers GM and Ford have struck deals with Tesla to allow their customers to use the EV company's superchargers for their electric vehicles. Correction In an earlier version of this story, we inaccurately characterized the relative size of Betamax and VHS cartridges.