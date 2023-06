A Supreme Court decision on Alabama redistricting could shake up 2024 NPR's Susan Davis speaks to election analyst David Wasserman about the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the Voting Rights Act in Alabama's redistricting case.

Listen · 7:06