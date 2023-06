Blinken's trip to Saudi Arabia disappoints human rights activists The Biden administration had been threatening to reevaluate relations with Saudi Arabia. But in a visit this week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the countries' close ties.

National Security Blinken's trip to Saudi Arabia disappoints human rights activists Blinken's trip to Saudi Arabia disappoints human rights activists Listen · 3:04 3:04 The Biden administration had been threatening to reevaluate relations with Saudi Arabia. But in a visit this week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the countries' close ties. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor