How to respond to the question, 'Why don't you want to have kids?' Deciding to be child-free can be met with lots of unwanted questions that are nosey and intrusive. Life Kit reports on how to respond to some of the comments and judgments of other people.

Family How to respond to the question, 'Why don't you want to have kids?' How to respond to the question, 'Why don't you want to have kids?' Listen · 4:39 4:39 Deciding to be child-free can be met with lots of unwanted questions that are nosey and intrusive. Life Kit reports on how to respond to some of the comments and judgments of other people. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor