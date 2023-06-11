Tony Awards 2023: Here's the list of major winners with photos

Enlarge this image toggle caption Joan Marcus/Kimberly Akimbo Joan Marcus/Kimberly Akimbo

The 76th Tony Awards wrapped up at the United Palace Sunday night. Below is the list of major 2023 Tony Award nominees with winners marked in bold. The complete list of winners is here.

Best Musical

Winner: Kimberly Akimbo

& Juliet

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Play

Winner: Leopoldstadt

Ain't No Mo'

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham



Best Revival of a Musical

Winner: Parade

Camelot

Into the Woods

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Revival of a Play

Winner: Topdog/Underdog

Enlarge this image toggle caption Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

A Doll's House

The Piano Lesson

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Best Leading Actress of a Musical

Winner: Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best Leading Actress of a Play

Winner: Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Leading Actor of a Musical

Winner: J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Enlarge this image toggle caption Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian D'Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Leading Actor of a Play

Winner: Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

Best Featured Actress of a Musical

Winner: Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

Enlarge this image toggle caption Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Julia Lester, Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Best Featured Actress of a Play

Winner: Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo'

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best Featured Actor of a Musical

Winner: Alex Newell, Shucked

Enlarge this image toggle caption Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica, Camelot

Best Featured Actor of a Play

Winner: Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

Enlarge this image toggle caption Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo'

Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed, A Doll's House

David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best Direction of a Musical

Winner: Michael Arden, Parade

Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jack O'Brien, Shucked

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Direction of a Play

Winner: Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham

Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll's House

Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain't No Mo

Max Webster, Life of Pi

Best Book of a Musical

Winner: David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo

David West Read, & Juliet

Robert Horn, Shucked

Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot

David Thompson and Sharon Washington, New York, New York

Best Original Score

Winner: Kimberly Akimbo, music by Jeanine Tesori; lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

Almost Famous, music by Tom Kitt; lyrics by Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt

KPOP, music and lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon

Shucked, music and lyrics: Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally

Some Like It Hot, music: Marc Shaiman; lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Best Choreography

Winner: Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Jennifer Weber, KPOP

Jennifer Weber, & Juliet