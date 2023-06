Students are being trained in how to use the overdose reversal drug Narcan A Virginia school district is the latest to allow students to carry the overdose reversal drug Narcan. It's in response to the increasing rate of fatal overdoses.

Education Students are being trained in how to use the overdose reversal drug Narcan Students are being trained in how to use the overdose reversal drug Narcan Listen · 3:49 3:49 A Virginia school district is the latest to allow students to carry the overdose reversal drug Narcan. It's in response to the increasing rate of fatal overdoses. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor