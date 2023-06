The U.S. Army has been falling short of its recruitment targets NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth about why the Army is struggling to recruit.

National The U.S. Army has been falling short of its recruitment targets The U.S. Army has been falling short of its recruitment targets Listen · 6:57 6:57 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth about why the Army is struggling to recruit. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor