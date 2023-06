A citizen journalist in Alabama steps in to serve a news desert As newspapers fold around the country, a citizen journalist in a small Alabama town keeps watch over the local government.

National A citizen journalist in Alabama steps in to serve a news desert A citizen journalist in Alabama steps in to serve a news desert Listen · 3:56 3:56 As newspapers fold around the country, a citizen journalist in a small Alabama town keeps watch over the local government. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor