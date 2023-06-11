Accessibility links
The power of names An excerpt from Ten Thousand Things, a podcast about modern-day artifacts of Asian American life.

Perspective

The power of names

Heard on All Things Considered

The power of names

Listen · 14:17
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1181590538/1181590539" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

An excerpt from Ten Thousand Things, a podcast about modern-day artifacts of Asian American life.